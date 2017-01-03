Ashland boy charged with murder in Ju...

Ashland boy charged with murder in Juvenile Court

The preteen Ashland boy who allegedly killed his mother and wounded his sister with a kitchen knife Tuesday morning will face charges as a juvenile. The 12-year-old boy, whose name was not released, entered initial not-guilty pleas in Jackson County Juvenile Court Wednesday morning on charges of murder, attempted murder and first-degree assault.

