A passion for poetry

Sho Sugita's long road to the world of historical poetry translation began in Ashland, included stops in Chicago, New York, and his current home of Matsumoto, Japan, and on Wednesday Sugita's journey will come full circle when he walks through the doors of Southern Oregon University's Schneider Museum of Art to read from his latest translation.
