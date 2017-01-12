12-year-old Ashland boy accused of killing mother, injuring sister
A 12-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother and sister multiple times this morning at their home in the 900 block of Morton Street, Ashland. Ashland police said they found the mother, Pamela Wolosz, 52, dead when they arrived at about 8:20 a.m. The sister, a juvenile, is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
