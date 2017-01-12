12-year-old Ashland boy accused of ki...

12-year-old Ashland boy accused of killing mother, injuring sister

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother and sister multiple times this morning at their home in the 900 block of Morton Street, Ashland. Ashland police said they found the mother, Pamela Wolosz, 52, dead when they arrived at about 8:20 a.m. The sister, a juvenile, is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) Jan 3 Sab 22
News Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant... Oct '16 Ozzie 27 1
can gavin wilkes stop moaning in the middle of ... Sep '16 land titles 1
Grumpy Oregonians Jul '16 Michael Langford 1
News Excavators demolish dam to boost salmon migration (Aug '15) Aug '15 PJofGrantsPass 1
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Jul '15 Refugee 180
legit pain P.I.L.L.S n m/ar.iju/an.a (Jun '15) Jun '15 Ashland delivery 1
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Jackson County was issued at January 10 at 10:02AM PST

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,970 • Total comments across all topics: 277,788,207

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC