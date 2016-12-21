UPDATED: Medford and Ashland under flood watch
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch that covers most of Jackson County, including Medford and Ashland, as well as eastern Curry and Josephine counties, the Siskiyou Mountains and the Southern Oregon Cascades. It is in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday.
