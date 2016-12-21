Turkey? Fuhgeddaboudit

For many, the menu includes a roast turkey with side dishes that recall warm memories - creamed onions for a son-in-law because his mother always made them, fruit salad for your wife because it was always on the Christmas table when she was a child, or plum pudding for dessert because it was dad's favorite. Four Ashland families are stepping out of the box this year with how they're going to celebrate at the dinner table, sans turkeys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.