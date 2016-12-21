Turkey? Fuhgeddaboudit
For many, the menu includes a roast turkey with side dishes that recall warm memories - creamed onions for a son-in-law because his mother always made them, fruit salad for your wife because it was always on the Christmas table when she was a child, or plum pudding for dessert because it was dad's favorite. Four Ashland families are stepping out of the box this year with how they're going to celebrate at the dinner table, sans turkeys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|12 hr
|Elks Member
|17
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
|can gavin wilkes stop moaning in the middle of ...
|Sep '16
|land titles
|1
|Grumpy Oregonians
|Jul '16
|Michael Langford
|1
|Excavators demolish dam to boost salmon migration (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|PJofGrantsPass
|1
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Jul '15
|Refugee
|180
|legit pain P.I.L.L.S n m/ar.iju/an.a (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Ashland delivery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC