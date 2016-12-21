Talk explores buying, selling businesses
Small business coach Gary Einhorn will discuss the art of buying and selling a business during a one-hour workshop at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. Einhorn operates the Entrepreneurial Ear business coaching service in Ashland. He will discuss how to determine what a business is worth, when may be the best time to buy or sell, and the pros and cons of using a business broker to facilitate a sale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|10 hr
|Elks Member
|16
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
|can gavin wilkes stop moaning in the middle of ...
|Sep '16
|land titles
|1
|Grumpy Oregonians
|Jul '16
|Michael Langford
|1
|Excavators demolish dam to boost salmon migration (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|PJofGrantsPass
|1
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Jul '15
|Refugee
|180
|legit pain P.I.L.L.S n m/ar.iju/an.a (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Ashland delivery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC