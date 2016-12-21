Talk explores buying, selling businesses

Small business coach Gary Einhorn will discuss the art of buying and selling a business during a one-hour workshop at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. Einhorn operates the Entrepreneurial Ear business coaching service in Ashland. He will discuss how to determine what a business is worth, when may be the best time to buy or sell, and the pros and cons of using a business broker to facilitate a sale.

