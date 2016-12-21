Survey: Ashland safer than average

Survey: Ashland safer than average

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

When it comes to sex crimes, bullying and abuse of any kind, every data point on a report has a sad story behind it. But Ashland parents who have followed the case of an alleged sexual assault involving a local teen and are worried about their own children may take solace in the results of the latest Oregon Healthy Teens Survey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16) Sat Elks Member 17
News Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant... Oct '16 Ozzie 27 1
can gavin wilkes stop moaning in the middle of ... Sep '16 land titles 1
Grumpy Oregonians Jul '16 Michael Langford 1
News Excavators demolish dam to boost salmon migration (Aug '15) Aug '15 PJofGrantsPass 1
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Jul '15 Refugee 180
legit pain P.I.L.L.S n m/ar.iju/an.a (Jun '15) Jun '15 Ashland delivery 1
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,492 • Total comments across all topics: 277,339,914

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC