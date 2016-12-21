Second annual 'Singing to the Trees'
Lomakatsi Restoration Project hosted its second annual "Singing to the Trees" event Tuesday on forest trails in Siskiyou Mountain Park off Park Street and Crestview Drive, thanking the trees "for all they do." Ashland-based Lomakatsi is a nonprofit organization that implements forest and watershed restoration projects in Oregon and northern California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|Sat
|Elks Member
|17
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
|can gavin wilkes stop moaning in the middle of ...
|Sep '16
|land titles
|1
|Grumpy Oregonians
|Jul '16
|Michael Langford
|1
|Excavators demolish dam to boost salmon migration (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|PJofGrantsPass
|1
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Jul '15
|Refugee
|180
|legit pain P.I.L.L.S n m/ar.iju/an.a (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Ashland delivery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC