Second annual 'Singing to the Trees'

Lomakatsi Restoration Project hosted its second annual "Singing to the Trees" event Tuesday on forest trails in Siskiyou Mountain Park off Park Street and Crestview Drive, thanking the trees "for all they do." Ashland-based Lomakatsi is a nonprofit organization that implements forest and watershed restoration projects in Oregon and northern California.

