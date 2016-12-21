Menorah lighting Sunday on Ashland Plaza

The Chabad Jewish Center of Southern Oregon invites the entire community to celebrate the Festival of Lights at a public Menorah lighting ceremony Sunday. The grand Chanukah family celebration begins at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 25 on the Plaza in downtown Ashland with the lighting of a 10-foot menorah with city Councilor Rich Rosenthal The Menorah lighting will be followed by live klezmer music and serving of hot latkes and doughnuts.

