KSKQ expands reach
Ashland-based community radio station KSKQ is now broadcasting on their new translator 94.1 as well as 89.5 on the FM dial, extending its reach through much of the Rogue Valley. With a new translator, listeners will have an easier time tuning in to KSKQ in Medford, Central Point and communities north. KSKQ's studio is at 330 East Hersey St. in Ashland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|37 min
|Elks poker
|19
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
|can gavin wilkes stop moaning in the middle of ...
|Sep '16
|land titles
|1
|Grumpy Oregonians
|Jul '16
|Michael Langford
|1
|Excavators demolish dam to boost salmon migration (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|PJofGrantsPass
|1
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Jul '15
|Refugee
|180
|legit pain P.I.L.L.S n m/ar.iju/an.a (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Ashland delivery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC