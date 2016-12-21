KSKQ expands reach

Ashland-based community radio station KSKQ is now broadcasting on their new translator 94.1 as well as 89.5 on the FM dial, extending its reach through much of the Rogue Valley. With a new translator, listeners will have an easier time tuning in to KSKQ in Medford, Central Point and communities north. KSKQ's studio is at 330 East Hersey St. in Ashland.

