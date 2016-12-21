JPR celebrates 3,000 episodes of 'As It Was'

Jefferson Public Radio has honored the volunteers who have produced more than 3,000 episodes of the daily historical series “As It Was: Tales from the Mystical State of Jefferson.” A collaboration between the Southern Oregon Historical Society and JPR, the program features the history of Southern Oregon and Northern California in two-minute audio vignettes. More than a dozen historical society writers provide the stories narrated by Ashland actor Shirley Patton.

