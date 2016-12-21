Investigation: Falls didn't face host...

Investigation: Falls didn't face hostile work environment

Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

A previously unreleased investigative report said Jackson County Sheriff Corey Falls wasn't subjected to a hostile work environment and should have welcomed the advice and mentoring of other high-ranking county officials who wanted to help him as a newly elected sheriff. "Sheriff Falls is not working in a hostile work environment, and has not been subject to a hostile work place," the report said.

