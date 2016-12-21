'I'm just doing my job'

Granted it was only for two hours, but considering that the department was founded almost 130 years ago, it was a noteworthy two hours,” said Division Chief and Fire Marshal Marguerite Hickman in her release about Manning's promotion. Breaking the glass ceiling was not anything Manning set out to do. “I just come to work and do my job and I don't think about the male/female thing,” she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.