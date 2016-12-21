Frigid temperatures on the way

A hard freeze is expected to grip Jackson County early next week, but just how cold it gets could depend on the amount of snow that falls.  A cold air mass is set to push into the area from the north on Sunday, New Year's Day, according to the National Weather Service. That's when the best chance for snow will occur, with anywhere from a trace to 2 inches expected below 2,000 feet.

