Expecting 900 for dinner

More than 900 people are expect to crowd into the Historic Ashland Armory starting at noon Sunday for the 37th annual Ashland Christmas Dinner, a humongous feast sponsored by the Ashland Christian Fellowship, with 200 volunteers from the church and community serving up 36 turkeys, 80 apple and pumpkin pies, stuffing, salad and all the usual trimmings - with lots of live music and socializing as the main event. The legendary repast is mostly cooked at the fellowship near the corner of Oak and Hersey streets starting at 5 in the morning and then schlepped up two blocks to the Armory, where space is donated by owner Alan DeBoer, a fellowship member.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.