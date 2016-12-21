'Blue Christmas' service offered

Getting through a time of year when people are seemingly supposed to be merry or risk being seen as some Scrooge-like wraith can be rough sledding for those who are depressed, have experienced losses, fear for our country, have difficult family relationships, or are just feeling blue. That's why a "Blue Christmas Service" is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the First Presbyterian Church of Ashland, 1615 Clark Ave. .

