Ashland opens emergency shelters
Ashland, Ore.- With freezing temperatures in the forecast, the City of Ashland has decided to offer emergency shelter over the weekend. Pioneer Hall, located at 73 Winburn Way, will be open from 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 to 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Saturday evening, the shelter will be located at First Presbyterian Church Calvin Hall at 1615 Clark Ave. on the corner of Walker Ave. & Siskiyou.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against A... (May '16)
|12 hr
|Elks Member
|17
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant...
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
|can gavin wilkes stop moaning in the middle of ...
|Sep '16
|land titles
|1
|Grumpy Oregonians
|Jul '16
|Michael Langford
|1
|Excavators demolish dam to boost salmon migration (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|PJofGrantsPass
|1
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Jul '15
|Refugee
|180
|legit pain P.I.L.L.S n m/ar.iju/an.a (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Ashland delivery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC