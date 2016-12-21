Ashland opens emergency shelters

Ashland, Ore.- With freezing temperatures in the forecast, the City of Ashland has decided to offer emergency shelter over the weekend. Pioneer Hall, located at 73 Winburn Way, will be open from 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 to 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Saturday evening, the shelter will be located at First Presbyterian Church Calvin Hall at 1615 Clark Ave. on the corner of Walker Ave. & Siskiyou.

