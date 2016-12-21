Ashland opens emergency shelters as lows dip below 20
UPDATE, 5 p.m. Friday: An emergency shelter will now also be open at Pioneer Hall, 73 Winburn Way, from 7:30 p.m. Sunday to 7:30 a.m. Monday. ORIGINAL STORY: Weather forecasts on Friday called for the overnight temperatures in Ashland to fall to 20 degrees or below, triggering opening of an emergency shelter for the homeless.
