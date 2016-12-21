Ashland native wins $25K NEA grant
She grew up in Ashland, graduated from Ashland High School and drew on this town as the inspiration for her poetry, which engages the question of violence in modern society - and has helped net her a $25,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, money she will apply to her next book of poetry and to winning her doctoral degree in literature as she works toward a professorial career, hopefully at Southern Oregon University. Corey Van Landingham, 30, the daughter of the late local photographer and car salesman David Van Landingham, was recently notified she would receive a creative writing fellowship.
