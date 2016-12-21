Appeals court overturns Box R Ranch decision

A land use board decision that appeared to block development opportunities on the former Box R Ranch, now the New Frontier Ranch, on Highway 66 about 25 miles southeast of Ashland, has been reversed by the Oregon Court of Appeals. In an 11-page opinion issued Nov. 23, Judge Erin C. Lagesen ruled that an appeal of a 2013 stipulated agreement between Jackson County and then-Box R Ranch owners Don and Jean Rowlett was not timely filed with the state Land Use Board of Appeals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.