Annual Guanajuato Nights dinner bolsters scholarship endowment fund

The Ashland Amigo Club's second annual Guanajuato Nights dinner/auction raised more than $12,000 in November for the club's endowed scholarship fund. “We surpassed last year's dinner/auction proceeds by nearly $2,000,” club President Betzabé “Mina” Turner said. “We're thrilled that more than 120 guests from Ashland and its environs joined us for a second year and so generously responded to our fundraising efforts.” The club presented a check for $12,024 last week to Janet Fratella, Southern Oregon University vice president of development and executive director of the SOU Foundation, which administers the endowment.

