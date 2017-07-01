Car show, kids fest gearing up for July 8

Classic cars, games and a chalk art contest are the order of the day on Saturday, July 8, as two annual events kick off in and around Downtown Ashland the weekend after July 4. The Dream Cruise & Car Show is revving up for its seventh year, and the sixth annual Kids Fest is also on hand for family fun. Antique cars, trucks and motorcycles will line the downtown streets, and awards will be given at 3:30 p.m. Registration runs from 10 a.m. to noon.

