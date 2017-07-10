An Independence Day quiz
Independence Day has been an official federal holiday only since 1941, but its origins date to the Revolutionary War and our nation's independence from Great Britain. The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, Ashland, Ohio, provides an opportunity to test your knowledge of the Fourth of July, which is much more than just a day for picnics and fireworks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. P's
|Jun 30
|Micheal
|1
|Andrew Cotton (Druski Love) (Sep '13)
|May '17
|James
|3
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|May '17
|Nicole
|9
|Burley
|Apr '17
|Guest
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|Chase Vanhoose
|Feb '17
|Eagle121
|1
|Local Doctor Busted for Drunk Driving En Route ... (Sep '10)
|Jan '17
|Ruth Funk
|54
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC