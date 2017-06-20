Woman receives probation in UPS theft
An Ashland woman who stole money from an elderly customer's packages while working at the UPS Store received four years probation for the offenses on Monday morning. Tish D. Mullins, 39, received the sentence as she appeared in Ashland County Common Pleas.
