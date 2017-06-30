Winds, rain make balloon flights impossible
What makes a successful hot air balloon festival? If 50 percent of the ballooning activities get off the ground, says pilot Walt Rudy. The balloon flights on Thursday night at the Ashland BalloonFest did not fall in that 50 percent.
