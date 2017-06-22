Vintage Dirt Track Racing at Ama Vintage Motorcycle Days

The AMA Vintage Dirt Track National Championship series stops at Ashland County Fairgrounds for Round 7 of the series on Fans will have the opportunity to watch the nation's premiere vintage flat track racers battle on the historic half-mile course as part of AMA National Championship racing. AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, featuring Riders of Kawasaki, is at the nearby Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio on As an annual tradition, the Ashland Dinner Ride will offer motorcyclists a scenic 40-mile cruise from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, to the historic half-mile dirt track in Ashland, Ohio, to watch the racing action.

