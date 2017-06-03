United Way reveals new campaign co-ch...

United Way reveals new campaign co-chairs

Every willing person can be an agent of change, as evidenced by United Way of Ashland County's 2018 campaign, Faces of Change. With several new changes in leadership this year, United Way had its campaign chair reveal celebration Thursday night at an informal gathering at Shanks Bar and Grille.

