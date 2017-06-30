United Way Of Ashland County Sets Modest Goal For 2018

A goal of $975,000 dollars has been set, down $126,000 from the 2017 goal of $1,101,010. United Way of Ashland County Executive Director Stacy Shiemann says last year's campaign was a lengthy one to finally reach the goal, so a decision was made to start at a smaller standard and gradually work its way upwards.

