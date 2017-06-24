Shooting range could be an alternative to golf course
I have read with interest three previous letters advocating the continued support of the Brookside Golf Course. Now I have nothing against golfers, but it's my opinion that public facilities funded by taxpayers should represent what the majority of voters want.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrew Cotton (Druski Love) (Sep '13)
|May 30
|James
|3
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|May '17
|Nicole
|9
|Burley
|Apr '17
|Guest
|1
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr '17
|???
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|mansfield news journal (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Mae
|74
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC