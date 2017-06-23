Plans were finalized for upcoming garage sale
Ashland Business and Professional Women met for their monthly dinner meeting, Monday, June 5 at Perkin's Restaurant. During the business meeting, plans were finalized for the garage sale at 824 Oakbrook Drive on June 22 and 23. Also, it was decided to hold the annual picnic, July 15. Karen Prelipp volunteered to play host to the gathering at her home.
