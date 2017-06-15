Library serving free lunches to area ...

Library serving free lunches to area youth

Ashland Public Library has once again partnered with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to provide free lunches to area children up to 18 years old during the summer at two Ashland locations. Bagged lunches will be served Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Bookmobile's 11 to 11:45 a.m. stop at Ashland Christian Church, 1480 Orange St., and at the main library, from noon to 1 p.m., 224 Claremont Ave. This free lunch program began Tuesday, June 6 and will continue through the summer until Thursday, Aug. 10. Attendees also can expect to enjoy fun activities and games led by staff members, volunteers and SNAP-Ed program assistant, Katie Lorentz, of the Ashland OSU Extension office.

