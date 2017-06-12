Leadership Ashland Graduates 26 People At Ashland University
A total of 26 men and women were honored Thursday at Ashland University's John C. Myers Convocation Center for the 2017 Leadership Ashland graduation ceremony. The mission of Leadership Ashland is to increase the quantity and quality of leaders in Ashland County by enhancing leadership skills, discovering community assets, and creating opportunities for service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
