Leadership Ashland Graduates 26 Peopl...

Leadership Ashland Graduates 26 People At Ashland University

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

A total of 26 men and women were honored Thursday at Ashland University's John C. Myers Convocation Center for the 2017 Leadership Ashland graduation ceremony. The mission of Leadership Ashland is to increase the quantity and quality of leaders in Ashland County by enhancing leadership skills, discovering community assets, and creating opportunities for service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andrew Cotton (Druski Love) (Sep '13) May 30 James 3
News Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06) May 18 Nicole 9
Burley Apr '17 Guest 1
News Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank... Apr '17 ??? 1
News Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11) Mar '17 Decent Person 47
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar '17 You pharrt 16
mansfield news journal (Aug '06) Mar '17 Mae 74
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Ashland County was issued at June 13 at 3:45PM EDT

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Ashland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,047 • Total comments across all topics: 281,730,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC