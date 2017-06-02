Just Jazz to perform at Pump House

Just Jazz to perform at Pump House

Local Ashland jazz group, Just Jazz Live, featuring Kelly Knowlton, will perform its final Jam Night of the year 8 p.m. today at Pump House Catering & Event Center. Come enjoy the sultry, full-bodied sound of our own local talent.

