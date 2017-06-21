JFS announces Ready Set Learn Program
Ashland County Job & Family Services is offering its Ready Set Learn Program, which provides a $200 voucher for each eligible school-age child, grades kindergarten through 12. Vouchers are for the purchase of school clothing and supplies only, no personal items. Applications must be submitted in person at the JFS at 15 W. Fourth St., Ashland.
