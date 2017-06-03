Historical Society to revive Antique ID, host Center Street walking tour
The Ashland County Historical Society will call attention to the Center Street Historic District on Tuesday, June 6, from 6:30 until 8 p.m. with a guided walking tour of the street, which is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Ashland, said historical society director Chris Box. Tour guides will take people up and down the street on an hour-long trip, starting off at the Manor House lawn at the historical society, a home that was built in 1859 by J.P. Cowan and sold to P.A. Myers, according to information from the Historical Society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrew Cotton (Druski Love) (Sep '13)
|May 30
|James
|3
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|May 18
|Nicole
|9
|Burley
|Apr '17
|Guest
|1
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr '17
|???
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|mansfield news journal (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Mae
|74
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC