Historical Society to revive Antique ...

Historical Society to revive Antique ID, host Center Street walking tour

Read more: Ashland Times-Gazette

The Ashland County Historical Society will call attention to the Center Street Historic District on Tuesday, June 6, from 6:30 until 8 p.m. with a guided walking tour of the street, which is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Ashland, said historical society director Chris Box. Tour guides will take people up and down the street on an hour-long trip, starting off at the Manor House lawn at the historical society, a home that was built in 1859 by J.P. Cowan and sold to P.A. Myers, according to information from the Historical Society.

