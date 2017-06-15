Grilley graduates magna cum laude

Natasha Grilley of Ashland graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in education during The Ohio State University's commencement ceremony that took place May 7. While at OSU, Grilley achieved honor on the dean's list in each of her eight semesters and graduated with a 4.0 grade-point average in her major. Working various jobs while at school, Grilley was able to graduate without college debt.

