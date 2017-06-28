Empty duck pond fenced off, two kids rescued in week

Twice in one week, the Ashland Fire Department has rescued kids who found themselves stuck in mud "like quicksand" in the duck pond at Brookside Park. Officials from the city of Ashland are now asking people to stay out of the pond area, which was cordoned off with orange construction fence after the first incident on Wednesday, June 21. The pond had been emptied so that it could be dredged, a project taken on by the city late last summer.

