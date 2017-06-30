DAR presents Taylor with $300 scholarship
Jared Mansfield Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution presented a $300 scholarship award to Justin Lee Taylor of Polk at their chapter meeting on June 9. Taylor is in his third year of a four-year program. He will receive a doctorate of nursing practice and also will be a family nurse practitioner.
