DAR presents Taylor with $300 scholarship

Jared Mansfield Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution presented a $300 scholarship award to Justin Lee Taylor of Polk at their chapter meeting on June 9. Taylor is in his third year of a four-year program. He will receive a doctorate of nursing practice and also will be a family nurse practitioner.

