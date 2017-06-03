Courtney Young and Zane Gross III

Tammy and Tim Young of Jeromesville proudly announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Courtney Lynn Young of Jeromesville, to Zane Gross III of Ashland. Courtney is a 2013 graduate from Hillsdale High School and a 2017 graduate from The Ohio State University.

