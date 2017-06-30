Boy Pulled Out Of Mud From Drained Po...

Boy Pulled Out Of Mud From Drained Pond In Ashland

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

Since the Brookside Park duck pond has been temporarily drained for a project the city is working on, people have been trespassing and walking along the drained pond's surface - until they find themselves unable to get out. "It's an unsafe condition for anyone to walk out onto the surface because it's a silt bed," said David Marcelli, Ashland's Chief of Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. P's Jun 30 Micheal 1
Andrew Cotton (Druski Love) (Sep '13) May '17 James 3
News Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06) May '17 Nicole 9
Burley Apr '17 Guest 1
News Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank... Apr '17 ??? 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar '17 You pharrt 16
Chase Vanhoose Feb '17 Eagle121 1
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Ashland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,531 • Total comments across all topics: 282,226,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC