Boy Pulled Out Of Mud From Drained Pond In Ashland

Since the Brookside Park duck pond has been temporarily drained for a project the city is working on, people have been trespassing and walking along the drained pond's surface - until they find themselves unable to get out. "It's an unsafe condition for anyone to walk out onto the surface because it's a silt bed," said David Marcelli, Ashland's Chief of Police.

