Ashland Ranked Number 9 In Cost Of Living Index
Officials in Ashland are beaming about the latest Cost of Living Index as the city is ranked ninth in the United States as the least expensive place to live. The Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce continues its involvement in The Council for Community and Economic Research Cost of Living Index and is quite pleased about its latest quarterly ranking.
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrew Cotton (Druski Love) (Sep '13)
|May 30
|James
|3
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|May '17
|Nicole
|9
|Burley
|Apr '17
|Guest
|1
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr '17
|???
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|Chase Vanhoose
|Feb '17
|Eagle121
|1
