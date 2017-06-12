Ashland County Holds Annual Emergency...

Ashland County Holds Annual Emergency Planning Exercise

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

Ashland County's Emergency Planning Committee held a training exercise on Wednesday night, testing their emergency response plans against real-life scenarios. The training exercises are required about three times every four years, according to Mark Rafeld, the Ashland County Emergency Management Director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andrew Cotton (Druski Love) (Sep '13) May 30 James 3
News Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06) May 18 Nicole 9
Burley Apr '17 Guest 1
News Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank... Apr '17 ??? 1
News Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11) Mar '17 Decent Person 47
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar '17 You pharrt 16
mansfield news journal (Aug '06) Mar '17 Mae 74
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Ashland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,709,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC