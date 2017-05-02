Zach Polston (left) and Garrett Daniel

Zach Polston (left) and Garrett Daniel

Tuesday May 2

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. Cumberland's Garrett Daniel and Zach Polston were named first team All-Mid-South Conference, as announced by the league office at the conclusion of last week's conference tournament.

