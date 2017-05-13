Weather doesn't dampen Career Center car show
The skies were cloudy and sometimes threatened rain, but 66 vehicles turned out Saturday, May 6 for the Career Center's 14th annual car show to benefit the school's Auto Body program. Instructor Nick Houmard said that while there were fewer cars than in previous events, everything went very well, considering the cold temperatures and brisk winds.
