Through art, students learn to embrac...

Through art, students learn to embrace writing with new workshop

Her dream became a reality on Saturday, when the first Reagan's Young Author's Workshop brought more than 60 students from Reagan and Edison elementary schools out to meet teachers who would spark their creativity. "I'm so excited that I work for a district that allows me to spread my wings and try this out," Fennell said.

