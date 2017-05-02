Through art, students learn to embrace writing with new workshop
Her dream became a reality on Saturday, when the first Reagan's Young Author's Workshop brought more than 60 students from Reagan and Edison elementary schools out to meet teachers who would spark their creativity. "I'm so excited that I work for a district that allows me to spread my wings and try this out," Fennell said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burley
|Apr 18
|Guest
|1
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr 11
|???
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|mansfield news journal (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Mae
|74
|Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|JohnAb
|3
|Chase Vanhoose
|Feb '17
|Eagle121
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC