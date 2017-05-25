Rediscovering America: A Quiz on Memorial Day
Memorial Day is a national holiday that honors the men and women of the armed forces who sacrificed their lives while serving our country. Freed slaves may have staged the first Memorial Day in Charleston, South Carolina, in 1865.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|May 18
|Nicole
|9
|Burley
|Apr '17
|Guest
|1
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr '17
|???
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|mansfield news journal (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Mae
|74
|Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|JohnAb
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC