Plans underway for parade

Plans are being made for the May 29 Memorial Day parade in Ashland. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will form on East Fourth Street between Union and Cottage streets beginning at 9 a.m. Anyone interested in being in the parade is asked to contact Memorial Day secretary Mary Ann Dull at 419-651-0156 or email her at [email protected] The parade route moves south down Union Street, turns west on Main Street and ends at Ashland Cemetery.

