Market is a symbol of restoration

From time to time, my mother would tuck a roll of Reed's butterscotch or Regal Crown sour lemon candy in her purse, a special treat for us on Sunday afternoon car rides or physicians' waiting rooms . I learned a tiny lesson in patience with those candies, as it took time to peel off the paper, and then more time to savor the hint of butterscotch or the tart lemon flavor.

