Market is a symbol of restoration

Market is a symbol of restoration

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ashland Times-Gazette

From time to time, my mother would tuck a roll of Reed's butterscotch or Regal Crown sour lemon candy in her purse, a special treat for us on Sunday afternoon car rides or physicians' waiting rooms . I learned a tiny lesson in patience with those candies, as it took time to peel off the paper, and then more time to savor the hint of butterscotch or the tart lemon flavor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06) Thu Nicole 9
Burley Apr '17 Guest 1
News Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank... Apr '17 ??? 1
News Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11) Mar '17 Decent Person 47
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar '17 You pharrt 16
mansfield news journal (Aug '06) Mar '17 Mae 74
News Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06) Mar '17 JohnAb 3
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Ashland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,605 • Total comments across all topics: 281,148,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC