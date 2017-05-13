Harvey Young honored by Sutton Bank

Harvey Young, longtime banking professional and community leader, was recently honored for 17 years of service on the Sutton Bank Board of Directors. Rick Gillett, Chairman/CEO of Sutton Bank, along with John Augenstein, vice president of Commercial Lending, and Becky Thoma, vice president and branch operations officer, presented a check in the amount of $10,000 to Jim Cutright, executive director of the Ashland County Community Foundation , to be added to the Harvey N. Young Business/Finance Endowed Scholarship Fund.

