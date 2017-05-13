Harvey Young honored by Sutton Bank
Harvey Young, longtime banking professional and community leader, was recently honored for 17 years of service on the Sutton Bank Board of Directors. Rick Gillett, Chairman/CEO of Sutton Bank, along with John Augenstein, vice president of Commercial Lending, and Becky Thoma, vice president and branch operations officer, presented a check in the amount of $10,000 to Jim Cutright, executive director of the Ashland County Community Foundation , to be added to the Harvey N. Young Business/Finance Endowed Scholarship Fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burley
|Apr 18
|Guest
|1
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr '17
|???
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|mansfield news journal (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Mae
|74
|Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|JohnAb
|3
|Chase Vanhoose
|Feb '17
|Eagle121
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC