God put dandelions on the Earth for a reason
I question the younger generation and their way of life and raising their children. Their Christian faith in God and the basic Ten Commandments he gave people to live by.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burley
|Apr 18
|Guest
|1
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr 11
|???
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|mansfield news journal (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Mae
|74
|Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|JohnAb
|3
|Chase Vanhoose
|Feb '17
|Eagle121
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC